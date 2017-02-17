This Weekend At The Pan African Film Festival

This is the beginning of the second and final weekend of this year’s Pan African Film Festival and since it’s a holiday weekend we get an extra day, which is a really good thing. Here are our picks for each remaining day of the festival and don’t forget the panels and of course the ArtFest. You’re likely to find some good bargains on Monday especially.

Rain the Color Blue with a Little Red in It

(Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai)

(2015/Niger/Narr/75m)

Dir: Christopher Kirkley

Punctuated with stunning musical performances, this African hommage to Prince’s “Purple Rain” beautifully unfolds the story of a musician trying to make it “against all odds.” With the backdrop of the raucous subculture of Tuareg guitar, the protagonist, real-life musician Mdou Moctar, must overcome jealous musicians, family conflicts, the trials of love, and his biggest rival – himself.

Fri, Feb17@6:20p

AfroLatinos: An Untaught History

(2015/Latin America/US/Doc/96m) LA Premiere

Dir: Renzo Devia

Giving voice to communities throughout the

Caribbean, Central and South America that have been excluded from history for centuries, this provocative documentary delves into the Afro-Latino experience, covering topics such as history, identity, language, religion, traditions, art and social issues.

Sat, Feb18@5:10p; Mon, Feb20@3:00p

Tell Them We Are Rising:

The Story of Black Colleges and University

(2017/US/Doc/95m) West Coast Premiere

Dir: Stanley Nelson

A vibrant mosaic of events, stories and characters traces the essential role the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) played in shaping Black life, creating a Black middle class and dismantling segregation during most dire eras of racial intolerance in the U.S.

Sun, Feb19@9:00p

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

(2012/US/Doc/99m)

Dir: John Scheinfeld

An exploration of the life and music of legendary jazz saxaphonist, composer and tireless

innovator John Coltrane

Mon, Feb 20@7:40p & 8:00p

