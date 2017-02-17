Britax Recalls 676K Strollers For Faulty Car Seat Mount

February 17, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: baby, baby stroller, baby stroller recall, Britax, britax recall, car seat, car seat recall, Recall, stroller

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Britax is recalling 676,000 strollers that pose a fall hazard to infants in car seats that are supposed to attach securely.

The strollers, including the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers, were sold in the U.S. at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target, Amazon and other stores from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470.

The recall is for all models and colors of the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers, which are used as a travel system with a car seat attached.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live