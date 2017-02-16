Today At The PAFF Thursday Feb 16, 2017

The 25th Anniversary of the Pan African Film Festival, the largest festival screening with the largest selection of black films in the world, will screen Netflix’s new feature length film, BURNING SANDS as a Special Screening tonight, February 16, 2017.

Red Carpet: 6:30 PM- 7:45 PM

Movie Screening: 8:00 PM- 9:30 PM

Cast Q&A: 9:30 PM- 10:00 PM

Where: Baldwin Cinemark Theater

3650 Martin Luther King Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008

About BURNING SANDS:

Burning Sands takes you on a raw, voyeuristic journey of fraternity pledging through the eyes of one favored pledgee, who is torn between honoring a code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing. Led by a breakthrough performance by Trevor Jackson, director Gerard McMurray’s feature directorial debut brings an emotional honesty to the classic tale of “rites of passage” and the complicated bonds of brotherhood.

Burning Sands, which also stars Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton and Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes, was written by Christine Berg & Gerard McMurray and produced by Stephanie Allain, Jason Michael Berman, Reginald Hudlin and Mel Jones. Executive produced by Caroline Connor.

Confirmed Guests include:

Trevor Jackson

DeRon Horton

Steve Harris Q&A Only

Tosin Cole

Stephanie Allain

Imani Hakim

Gerard McMurray

Jason Berman

Reginald Hudlin

Mel Jones

PAFF Screenings, Conversations and Panels

Cinemark’s BHC 15 (on the grounds of the BHCP)

ArtFest and Fashion Show

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90008

(At the corner of Crenshaw and King)

Parking: Ample free parking; Valet Parking Available.

