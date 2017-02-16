Pat Prescott Talks NUBAA Gala With Carl Douglas

A lot of Northwestern University graduates live in Southern California. I’m one of them and so is well known attorney Carl Douglas. Both of us will be in attendance during the weekend of February 24th for the 3rd annual Northwestern University Black Alumni Association (NUBAA) Summit and Salute to Excellence Gala.

Carl Douglas is probably best known as a member of the Dream Team of lawyers who represented O.J. Simpson in the trial of the century. Carl was one of last year’s honorees at the event that recognizes NUBAA members who have distinguished themselves in their professional and community endeavors. Other past honorees include Mara Brock Akil Creator /Showrunner of shows such as Being Mary Jane and The Game; stage and television and movie actor Harry Lennix. Their accomplishments exemplify how African-American alumni of Northwestern are enriching the world around them. NU President, Morton Schapiro will be traveling to LA to attend.

I talked about the event with Carl Douglas, who also shared reflections on the Academy Award nominated documentary “O.J. Simpson: Made In America”.

On Sunday NU Alums and their Guests are invited to attend the 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament with confirmed celebrity guests including Chris Spencer, Dawnn Lewis and Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield and more.

3rd Annual NUBAA Summit and Salute to Excellence Gala

Friday February 25 – 26, 2017

Awards Gala Saturday February 25, 2017 at 7pm

Omni Hotel

231 S Olive St

Los Angeles

For more info visit www.NUBAA.wordpress.com