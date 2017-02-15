Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day, a celebration that has grown in popularity every year since it started basically because everybody wins when we are kind – the receiver and the giver. It’s actually part of Random Acts Of Kindness Week so we can keep the love flowing all week and if we’re smart we’ll keep it going all year long.

It could be as easy as paying a compliment to a co-worker or family member or offering to help a Mom with kids or an elderly person to load their groceries in the car or offering to pick up something from the store for a neighbor. The ideas are endless. Here’s one that will make the whole family feel good – Give everybody a piece of paper with the name of someone else in the family on it and then have them list three things they like about that person and then make sure everybody gets to see what people are thinking about them. We rarely take time in our families to show each other a little love.

Visit www.RandomActsOfKindness.org for more suggestions and if you’re a teacher, you’ll love their free K-12 lesson plans teaching the importance of Social Emotional Skills.

Share your random acts of kindness this week using #RandomActsOfKindnessDay on social media and remember, “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see”.