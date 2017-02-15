Today At The PAFF – Wednesday Feb 15, 2017

Tonight is centerpiece night at the Pan African Film Festival. Festival attendees will see the world premiere of Media, a riveting story of a wealthy family dynasty that will stop at nothing to keep their status and position in the communication industry. Passion, intrigue and murder become a lethal recipe for powerful matriarch Jackie Jones and her children, the owners of Jones Universal Media Properties, known as JUMP, the world’s premier urban media conglomerate. Stars Brian White, Penny Johnson Jerald, Stephen Bishop, Finesse Mitchell. Cast Members will be present. For info and tickets visit PAFF.org. The festival and the free ArtFest will continue through this Monday.

PAFF Screenings, Conversations and Panels

Cinemark’s BHC 15 (on the grounds of the BHCP)

ArtFest and Fashion Show

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90008

(At the corner of Crenshaw and King)

Parking: Ample free parking; Valet Parking Available.

www.PAFF.org