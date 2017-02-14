Today at the Pan African Film Festival – Tuesday Feb 14

Why not celebrate Valentine’s Day by seeing a great movie? There’s a lot to see at the Pan African film Festival today. See our picks for the day and click on the link below to see the complete list of films in this year’s festival.
Charles Lloyd: Arrows into Infinity
(2012/US/Doc/118m)
Dir: Dorothy Darr & Jeffery Morse
Catapulted to worldwide fame in his 20s, Charles Lloyd was one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 1960s. By his early 30s he abandoned a public life and went into seclusion in Big Sur. Follow the artist’s spiritual quest.
Tue, Feb14@1:05p
Chico & Rita*
(2010/Cuba/Narr/94m)
Dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal & Tono Errando
Chico is a young piano player with big dreams. Rita is a beautiful singer with an extraordinary voice. Music and romantic desire unite them, but their journey/brings heartache and torment.
Tue, Feb14@6:35p
Things Never Said
(2012/US/Narr/111m)
Dir: Charles Murray
An emerging spoken-word poet is willing to speak her thoughts. She is good, but will she be able to find her “voice”? Stars Elimu Nelson, Omari Hardwick, Tamala Jones and Michael Beach.
Tue, Feb14@8:40p
