Today at the Pan African Film Festival – Tuesday Feb 14

Why not celebrate Valentine’s Day by seeing a great movie? There’s a lot to see at the Pan African film Festival today. See our picks for the day and click on the link below to see the complete list of films in this year’s festival.

www.PAFF.org

Charles Lloyd: Arrows into Infinity

(2012/US/Doc/118m)

Dir: Dorothy Darr & Jeffery Morse

Catapulted to worldwide fame in his 20s, Charles Lloyd was one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 1960s. By his early 30s he abandoned a public life and went into seclusion in Big Sur. Follow the artist’s spiritual quest.

Tue, Feb14@1:05p

Chico & Rita*

(2010/Cuba/Narr/94m)

Dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal & Tono Errando

Chico is a young piano player with big dreams. Rita is a beautiful singer with an extraordinary voice. Music and romantic desire unite them, but their journey/brings heartache and torment.

Tue, Feb14@6:35p

Things Never Said

(2012/US/Narr/111m)

Dir: Charles Murray

An emerging spoken-word poet is willing to speak her thoughts. She is good, but will she be able to find her “voice”? Stars Elimu Nelson, Omari Hardwick, Tamala Jones and Michael Beach.

Tue, Feb14@8:40p

PAFF Screenings, Conversations and Panels

Cinemark’s BHC 15 (on the grounds of the BHC)

ArtFest and Fashion Show

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90008

(At the corner of Crenshaw and King)

Parking: Ample free parking; Valet Parking Available.

www.PAFF.org