Solange Chimes in on Beyoncé’s 2017 GRAMMY Snub

By Annie Reuter

Adele isn’t the only artist who thinks Beyoncé should have won big at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards. Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, has voiced her opinion on her sister’s loss Sunday (February 12) in a since-deleted post on Twitter.

“There have only been two black winners in the last twenty years for album of the year,” she wrote in a later deleted tweet. “There have been over 200 black artist who have performed.”

While there have actually been four black winners in the last two decades, her point still stands. African-American artists are often under-represented in the major awards category. Interestingly, three of those Album of the Year winners over the past 20 years were by women: Lauryn Hill for The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston for the Bodyguard Soundtrack and Natalie Cole for Unforgettable… With Love.