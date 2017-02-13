Recap: 2017 NAACP Image Awards

by Paul & Teresa Lowe

www.chronicletravelers.com

One of this country’s oldest civil rights organizations celebrated in full color red carpet style the 48th NAACP Image Awards Show in Pasadena. (February 11th)

Taraji P. Henson’s name was called often for both her role as ‘Cookie’ in the TV drama ‘Empire,’ and also for her part in the movie ‘Hidden Figures,’ in which she co-stars with Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

Photos: 2017 NAACP Image Awards

Honored for “Outstanding Motion Picture” the film is based on the book by Margot Shetterly. It’s the primary story of mathematician Katherine Johnson working with NASA. Shetterly’s father also worked at NASA and shared Johnson’s and the story of others with her. Johnson and her colleagues, who were affectionately called human computers by NASA technicians, helped develop trajectory math formulas allowing astronaut John Glenn to become first American to fly into orbit.

Denzel Washington also enjoyed a big evening as he was awarded Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in ‘Fences.’ Show host, actor Anthony Anderson, and co star Tracy Ellis Ross and the cast of their show ‘Black-ish’ celebrated several top honors as well. The new drama series ‘Queen Sugar’ has not only found a loyal audience but has the recognition of the NAACP and was awarded honors for ‘Outstanding Cast’ in a drama.

The Image Awards were created to celebrate excellence in humanitarian work and to honor and support the outstanding and sometimes unrecognized talents of African American writers, producers, directors and actors in the television, movies and music industries.

Top Honorees Acting:

Denzel Washington – Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture- “Fences”

Taraji P. Henson – Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture – “Hidden Figures”

Taraji P. Henson- Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – “Empire”

Anthony Anderson – Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series – “Black-ish”

Tracie Ellis Ross – Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – “Black-ish”

Sterling K. Brown – Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series – “This is Us”

Entire Cast- Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture – “Hidden Figures”

Entire Cast- Outstanding Cast in a Drama Series – “Queen Sugar”

Entire Cast- Outstanding Cast in a Comedy Series- “Black-ish”

Entertainer of The Year – Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson

Outstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Top Honorees Music:

Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell

Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Jazz Album: Latin American Songbook, Edward Simon

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): One Way,Tamela Mann

Outstanding Music Video: “Formation,” Beyoncé

Outstanding Song (Traditional): “I See A Victory,” Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams

Outstanding Album: Lemonade, Beyoncé

Outstanding Song (Contemporary): “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar