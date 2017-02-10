The Pan African Film Festival Celebrates the 25th Year Anniversary Opening Night honoring Alfre Woodard with Lifetime Achievement Award.

On February 9, 2017 the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) opened its 25th year with a screening of Nick Cannon’s KING OF THE DANCEHALL. Legendary actress Alfre Woodard received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her continued success within the large and small screen. Presented by PAFF co-founders Ayuko Babu, Ja’Net Dubois and Danny Glover, the opening of the Pan African Film festival still remains the foremost presenter of black films in one event worldwide; screening over 200 films and displaying the artwork of 100 artists.

“Everywhere we go, we we make things richer, we make sound fuller, we make colors vibrant, and we rock the rhythm” said Woodard during her acceptance speech.

Hitting the PAFF 25 Red carpet, Nick Cannon wrote, produced and directed KING OF THE DANCEHALL making its LA Premiere before of audience of 500 at the DGA Theaters on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

KING OF THE DANCEHALL will debut exclusively on YouTube Red later this year.