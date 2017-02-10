Join Bill Dudley As He Hosts The Wave Sunday Brunch At Spaghettini Valentine’s Weekend

By Bill Dudley

Hi everyone. Please join me as I host The Wave Sunday Brunch at Spaghettini this Valentine’s weekend. We will have many in house giveaways and music trivia contests. During the past 16 years that I have been at The Wave, many listeners have asked me, “How come you know so much about pop music?” Well, I am finally talking about that.

If you would like to find out a little bit more about me, and the music that has influenced my early life, please check out my recent TV appearance on LA Live HERE.