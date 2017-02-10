Join Bill Dudley As He Hosts The Wave Sunday Brunch At Spaghettini Valentine’s Weekend

February 10, 2017 12:10 PM By Bill Dudley
Filed Under: Bill Dudley, Spaghettini, Valentine

By Bill Dudley

Hi everyone. Please join me as I host The Wave Sunday Brunch at Spaghettini this Valentine’s weekend. We will have many in house giveaways and music trivia contests. During the past 16 years that I have been at The Wave, many listeners have asked me, “How come you know so much about pop music?” Well, I am finally talking about that.

If you would like to find out a little bit more about me, and the music that has influenced my early life, please check out my recent TV appearance on LA Live HERE.

More from Bill Dudley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live