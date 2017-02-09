Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Disneyland® Park + The Main Street Electrical Parade

After a 20 year absence from Disneyland® Park, The Main Street Electrical Parade is back for a limited time and 94.7 The WAVE is giving away free tickets to check it out!

Starting Monday, be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when you hear the cue to call and you’ll win a 4-pack of Disneyland® Park tickets to join The WAVE on March 10th and experience all the lights and the familiar sounds of the Main Street Electrical Parade from an exclusive viewing location!

Keep listening for your next chance to see the Main Street Electrical Parade before it “glows” away again…from your friends at 94.7 The WAVE! Enter our online contest below for an additional chance to win (starts Monday)!

ENTER TO WIN HERE