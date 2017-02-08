Stephanie Mills Talks to Pat Prescott About Her Upcoming Show

Award winning singer and actor Stephanie Mills called in to the morning show to chat with Pat Prescott about her show this Saturday night in Long Beach. It’s a special evening for friends and lovers in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Stephanie talked about what to expect this weekend, performing on Broadway in the Wiz and a whole lot more.

See Stephanie Mills with Saxophonist Eric Darius plus Guitarist Adam Hawley and The LA Collective this Saturday February 11, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center – Terrace Theater 300 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802

VIP Packages available which include a savory 3-course dinner, a rose for each lady, and preferred seating

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000

Doors for VIP ticket holders open at 4:30pm. Dinner will be served from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Doors for regular non-dinner ticket holders will open at 6:30pm. Show will begin at 7:30pm. For more information visit www.RainbowPromotions.com or call 562.424.0013