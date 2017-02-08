Celine Dion Photobombs Engagement Photos

By Robyn Collins

“When @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL!!!”

These were the words that Austin McMillan posted along with this shot of the international superstar photobombing the big moment when Nick Javeski dropped to a knee and asked his girl to marry him.

But McMillan couldn’t have been happier that Dion popped up in the intimate picture. “There are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend 👴🏼❤️👵🏼 God’s timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!! #justsaidyes @weddingwire”

The big ask went down at a Celine Dion “Meet and Greet.” McMillan added: “@celinedion is about the only person i wouldn’t mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal.”

Check out the cute photos below.