Who Will Win A GRAMMY? Here Are The Odds

By Radio.com Staff
Who will take home the big awards at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards? That’s a question for oddsmakers.
According to online oddsmakers Bovada, Beyoncé will edge out Adele for Album of the Year, with Sturgill Simpson coming in as the dark horse at 22/1. While Queen Bey is the favorite for Album of the Year, Adele holds a slight advantage for both Record or the Year and Song of the Year.
Bovada sees Best New Artist as the closest race of the evening with a slight edge going to Chance The Rapper over The Chainsmokers.
Check out the full odds below.
Album of the Year
Lemonade – Beyoncé 1/2
25 – Adele 2/1
Purpose – Justin Bieber 9/1
Views – Drake 15/1
A Sailors Guide to the Earth – Sturgill Simpson 22/1
Record of the Year
Hello – Adele 1/5
Formation – Beyoncé 5/1
Work – Rihanna ft. Drake 9/1
7 Years – Lukas Graham 15/1
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots 25/1
Song of the Year
Hello – Adele 1/5
Formation – Beyoncé 5/1
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber 9/1
7 Years – Lukas Graham 12/1
I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner 33/1
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper 4/9
The Chainsmokers 5/2
Maren Morris 7/1
Anderson .Paak 18/1
Kelsea Ballerini 20/1
The GRAMMYs will air live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.