Who Will Win A GRAMMY? Here Are The Odds

February 7, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: grammys

By Radio.com Staff

Who will take home the big awards at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards? That’s a question for oddsmakers.

According to online oddsmakers Bovada, Beyoncé will edge out Adele for Album of the Year, with Sturgill Simpson coming in as the dark horse at 22/1. While Queen Bey is the favorite for Album of the Year, Adele holds a slight advantage for both Record or the Year and Song of the Year.

Bovada sees Best New Artist as the closest race of the evening with a slight edge going to Chance The Rapper over The Chainsmokers.

Check out the full odds below.

Album of the Year
Lemonade – Beyoncé 1/2
25 – Adele 2/1
Purpose – Justin Bieber 9/1
Views – Drake 15/1
A Sailors Guide to the Earth – Sturgill Simpson 22/1

Record of the Year
Hello – Adele 1/5
Formation – Beyoncé 5/1
Work – Rihanna ft. Drake 9/1
7 Years – Lukas Graham 15/1
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots 25/1

Song of the Year
Hello – Adele 1/5
Formation – Beyoncé 5/1
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber 9/1
7 Years – Lukas Graham 12/1
I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner 33/1

Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper 4/9
The Chainsmokers 5/2
Maren Morris 7/1
Anderson .Paak 18/1
Kelsea Ballerini 20/1

The GRAMMYs will air live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live