IBM, Diversity and the movie ‘Hidden Figures’

by Paul & Teresa Lowe

www.chronicletravelers.com

The world doesn’t host parades for mathematicians, nor does it often celebrate brilliant women who perform exceptionally in roles traditionally held by white men. Diversity and technology have and shall continue to change the world, so say the folks at International Business Machines aka IBM.

From a once state of the art 7000 series computer of the early 1960s to today’s augmented reality, 3D palm size to life-size devices, the folks at IBM have a history of trying to see past race and gender – wanting to tap the talent of the most innovative technological thinkers in the world. One such story of early diversity is showcased in the Oscar-nominated and Screen Actors Award winning movie ‘Hidden Figures.’

Jocelyn Swinson, IBM’s Branding Content Global Creative Team Director says the story of Hidden Figures is a drama about overcoming prejudices and having faith in true humanity. The story is based on true events surrounding three women – Mary Jackson, Dorothy Vaughan and Katherine Johnson – who played an integral role at NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, to develop mathematical calculations that allowed John Glen to become the first American to orbit the earth in 1962. Glenn, a young Caucasian, placed his life in the hands and minds of people of color, in particular- Katherine Johnson.

The women’s collective contribution was left out of most school history books.

Former President Barack Obama awarded the 98-year-old Katherine Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Many of today’s science fiction movies and TV shows often feature hologram-like two way communication devices. On display at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show), was that very technology. The folks at IBM say the future is really is happening right now thanks to the best minds in the world working together.