Brown Proclaims Ronald Reagan Day In California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — On the 106th anniversary of his birthday, Gov. Jerry Brown issued a proclamation declaring Feb. 6 as Ronald Reagan Day in California.

“(W)e remember not only his most celebrated achievements – his successful diplomacy with Mikhail Gorbachev and the economic recovery that occurred under his presidency,” the proclamation reads. “We also remember the turbulent years of his governorship, during which he proved his ability to manage the affairs of the state, and earlier, the talent and the skill he brought to his work in one of our state’s most renowned and beloved industries.

“Above all, we remember the man: his irresistible optimism, faith, and good humor. As a way to honor his memory, I recommend that Californians give as generously as they can to the Ronald and Nancy Reagan Research Institute,” the proclamation continues.

Reagan served as the 40th president of the United States, following a governorship of California and a career in Hollywood. He died in 2004 at the age of 93.