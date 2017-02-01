Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts In Los Angeles

Only a few more shopping days are left before Valentine’s Day, meaning the pressure is on for the perfect gift. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best unique Valentine’s Day gifts available around the city. Each store offers not only something special for your loved one, but also a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. From the perfect book to gorgeous glassware to a luxury gentlemen’s shave, here’s a list of some of the best and most unique Los Angeles has to offer.

The Art of Shaving

Westfield Fashion Square

14006 Riverside Dr.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 788-2663

www.theartofshaving.com If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that scruffy-faced man in your life, The Art of Shaving has you covered. The luxury shave shop has deluxe kits that include all their best sellers like pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a shaving brush, and after-shave balm. Choose a pre-made kit, or build your own set by selecting a razor, stand, shaving brush, and other add ons like soap and eau de toilette. Products come in a variety of scents like Lavender, Ocean Kelp, Lemon, Sandalwood, and for the more sensitive nose, Unscented. There are several shops around Los Angeles, but for an extra special treat, head to the Sherman Oaks or Glendale locations for The Art of Shaving Barber Spa, offering gentlemen an indulgent grooming experience in a masculine and luxurious environment. The Spa offers the “Royal Shave,” a signature service performed by expertly trained Master Barbers, where men are treated to a relaxing shave experience that includes the full works.

TASCHEN

Farmers Market

6333 W. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 931-1168

www.taschen.com During a recent visit to the Vatican, Leonardo DiCaprio presented Pope Francis with TASCHEN’s Hieronymus Bosch. For those who feel that if it’s good enough for the Pope, it’s good enough for their Valentine, the high-end bookstore is the perfect place grab a copy of the Netherlandish painter’s works. The romantic artist in your life just may find a book full of fantastical creatures “succumbing to all manner of human desire, fantasy, and angst” the ideal gift. Other unique reads that would make a great gift for your favorite book enthusiast range from a collection of over 500 pages of images of The Rolling Stones from some of the world’s greatest photographers (and a foreword by Bill Clinton) to a full 50 year retrospective volume reproduction of the complete Pirelli Calendar series. If TASCHEN has books fit for a Pope, surely they have something for the book lover in your life.

Bo Nuage

9523 Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(424) 335 0491

www.bonuage.com A box of chocolates is nice, but a box of “cloud” cakes is simply divine. Each of Bo Nuage’s light-as-air cakes are made of two layers of meringue, filled and covered with flavored whipped cream, and topped with shaved chocolate. More importantly, they are as beautiful as they are delicious. The Parisian-style pastry shop offers gift boxes of 1-12 classic Nuage individual meringue cakes, as well as 6-24 mini Nuages. Several gluten-free and dairy-free options are available in the 15 flavors they handcraft daily. Treats are made fresh and carefully packaged up in a box worthy of fine jewelry. Just be sure your Valentine isn’t expecting the latter.

The LACMA Store

5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6146

www.thelacmastore.org You want to get your special someone a work of art, but don’t have the budget for a Picasso? No biggie, just head to the LACMA Store and pick up one the many items they have adorned with famous works of art. Some of history’s most famous artists have their works emblazoned on totes, t-shirts, scarves, and even placemats at the shop. You can also go the more traditional route and pick up a print by Pollock, Matisse, or one of several other artists. For the serious art lover, check out the nearby LACMA Art Catalogues store which sells an extensive collection of art catalogues, ranging from double to triple digit prices. As an added bonus, LACMA members can snag a 10% discount on most purchases at both stores.

Horseback Riding

Sunset Ranch Hollywood

3400 N Beachwood Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 469-5450

www.sunsetranchhollywood.com Give the gift of an experience this year! How about a ride through the Hollywood Hills on horseback with your sweetheart? If you keep driving up Beachwood Drive, you’ll eventually end up at Sunset Ranch with its great horse stables. Hop on a horse, and take a daily trail ride through Griffith Park. Some of the longer rides even include meals or a hike to the top part of Mount Lee.

Pergolina

10139 Riverside Dr.

Toluca Lake, CA 91602

(818) 508-7708

www.pergolina.com Nestled in the heart of Toluca Lake Village, Pergolina is the perfect full service boutique for your Valentine’s Day shopping. Packed with an array of local and international products, the shop has something for everyone. Among the bath, paper, and kiddie products, Pergolina offers great gifts for the home, like a collection of blue-hued, handmade calming vases available now at the store in round, oval, and cylindrical shapes. If a piece of unique jewelry is what you’ve got in mind, Pergolina is your go-to spot for out of the box rings, necklaces, and bracelets. To ensure your gift is as pretty on the outside as it is inside, let Pergolina gift-wrap your item with wrap from their curated collection of ribbons, paper, hand stamping, and more.

Paper Source

4718-A Admiralty Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 301-1952

www.papersource.com A premier paperie full of cards, paper crafts, and holiday gifts, Paper Source is like a stationery boutique. The store happily curates Valentine’s Day gift sets, like the “Palentine” sets for your bestie, “Hopeless Romantic” set that include a book of love poems for the hot and heavy couple, and an adorable “Sweets for your Sweetheart” package that naturally includes a bag of chocolate hearts. If the love of your life is you, the “Treat Yo’self” bundle or the “Anti-Valentine” gift sets are a perfect way to splurge on yourself. If you’re looking for something a little simpler but still meaningful, the shop offers several personalized items, including stationery and journals. With several locations throughout the Los Angeles area, it’s easy to pop into a shop nearby and grab something great for your Valentine.

The Last Bookstore

453 S. Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 488-0599

www.lastbookstorela.com Adult coloring books are all the rage right now. They help relieve stress and release your inner child (as long as your inner child likes to color inside the lines). As California’s largest used and new book store, The Last Bookstore is the perfect place to pick up one of these popular items. They’ve got several to choose from, and colored pencils to go with them. If your Valentine is more of a lover of books that don’t require coloring, you’ll definitely find something for them in the 22,000 square foot shop. Better yet, make a date out of it, and let them explore the wonder that is The Last Bookstore and pick their perfect book. If your bibliophile also happens to be an audiophile, they’ve got an impressive collection of records as well.

Article by Kellie Fell.