Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every State

By Sarah Carroll
Google released a list of the most-searched Super Bowl recipes for every state and some of the results may surprise you!
For example, our great state of California ended up with…cupcakes.
To be fair, this list doesn’t mean that cupcakes are the most popular item at everyone’s Super Bowl buffet; it’s just the recipe most people are googling this time of year.
Several states like North Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin opted for buffalo-flavored items. Dips also topped the list, everything from Spinach-artichoke to bean and pico de gallo were fan favorites.
Check out the entire list below:
- Alabama: Porchetta
- Alaska: Spinach Quiche
- Arizona: Corn Bread Cake
- Arkansas: Cheese Dip
- California: Cupcakes
- Colorado: Queso Dip
- Connecticut: Cupcakes
- Delaware: Chili
- District of Columbia: Italian Meatballs
- Georgia: Pico de Gallo
- Florida: Spinach Artichoke Dip
- Hawaii: Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)
- Indiana: Pulled Pork
- Idaho: Simple Creamy Mac And Cheese
- Illinois: Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Iowa: Artichoke Dip
- Kansas: S’Mores Dessert
- Kentucky: Bean Salsa
- Louisiana: Creamy Shrimp Crabmeat And Spinach Dip
- Maine: Spinach Caesar Salad
- Maryland: Chickpea Soup
- Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Michigan: Hamburger Slider
- Minnesota: Chili
- Mississippi: Sweet Potatoes Shepherd’s Pie
- Missouri: Chili
- Montana: Buttermilk Biscuits
- Nebraska: Chicken Wings
- Nevada: Cake Pops
- New Hampshire: Taco
- New Jersey: Buffalo Wings
- New Mexico: Fried Jalapeño Poppers
- New York: Jalapeño Poppers
- North Carolina: Buffalo Wings
- North Dakota: Jalapeño Poppers
- Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos
- Oklahoma: Oven Mac N Cheese
- Oregon: Tater Tot Casserole
- Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Rhode Island: Bean Dip
- South Carolina: Pepperoni Dip
- South Dakota: Creamy Chicken Casserole
- Tennessee: Buffalo Chicken Appetizer
- Texas: Football Cupcakes
- Utah: Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Casserole
- Vermont: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Washington: Baked Chicken Wings
- West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball
- Wisconsin: Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies