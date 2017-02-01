Everything That’s Coming To & Leaving Netflix in February

Need another reason to pretty much stay on your couch every single weekend for the entire month of February? We’ve got you covered!
Here are all the movies coming to and leaving from Netflix this month!
New things available in February
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
Finding Dory (2016)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet
Superbad (2007)
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4
White Nights
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
Chef’s Table: Season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Sausage Party (2016)
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1
Night Will Fall (2016)
Brazilian Western (2013)
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes
And now…here’s everything that’s leaving this month. Noooooooooooooo!
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Justin Bieber’s Believe