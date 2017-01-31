Pat Prescott Talks to Tony Rock About ‘The Game of Dating’ And More

Comedian and actor Tony Rock stopped by the morning show today to talk about his new job hosting the TV One game show “The Game Of Dating” which premieres on the network tonight. He told us all about how the show is making a new game out of the oldest game in the book. We talked about the show, about political correctness and comedy and a whole lot more.

Tony Rock is back on TV. The younger brother of Chris Rock is doing his thing on TV and film and on the stages of comedy clubs across America. The new TV One game show debuts tonight, January 31, 2017 and it’s like voyeurism with prizes attached. Three groups of contestants watch video of two people on a date and they have to guess what happens next on the date they’re watching. When you’re right, you win $100 and at the end of the game, whoever has the most money wins $10,000. Tony gets to have a lot of fun with the contestants while joking about the people on the date

Tony’s been doing a lot of standup recently. We saw him last fall on the Capital Jazz Super Cruise and he killed. He says there’s a lot to talk about these days because comics are like news reporters whose job is to joke about what’s going on. Tony says that more than ever, people need a good laugh right now. We also talked about the new trend towards political correctness in comedy.

If you follow NBA TV on Twitter, you can catch Tony there hosting a show called “The Warm-Up”, which leads into TNT’s Thursday night games and Inside the NBA. He’s also back on tour this year with Mike Epps. Check Tony out and be sure to get a good laugh with The Game of Dating, Wednesday nights on TV One.

www.TonyRockcomedy.com

Twitter – @TonyRock