Leo Stallworth and Greg Mack Present a Benefit Concert

January 31, 2017 1:27 PM

Greg Mack along with Leo Stallworth, reporter of KABC-TV 7 proudly present a Benefit Concert with 100% of the proceeds going to the family of Sergeant Steve Owen and the High Desert Fallen Heroes Fund.

The Concert will feature the group “Zapp”, who’ve had hits such as “More Bounce”, “Computer Love”, “So Ruff, So Tuff”, and more…along with Superstar Deniece Williams performing her hits “Let’s Hear It For The Boy”, “Silly”, “It’s Gonna Take A Miracle”, and more…

Beginning at 4 PM at LPAC(Lancaster Performing Arts Center) with jazz in the foyer by Musician Darrel Darden, the show begins at 6 with a presentation by Lancasters’ Holy Renaissance Performing Arts Ministries.

Tickets are $50 and are available at the LPAC Box Office or online at www.lpac.org.

“It’s an honor for us to even be asked to support such a worthy cause and to be able to do it in our community, The City Of Lancaster has been beyond helpful, thank you”.  “We wholeheartedly support ALL law enforcement and want to do our part in keeping our communities safe as well as building the relationship with both”.  “We ask everyone to come support and enjoy this fantastic show!” Greg Mack and Leo Stallworth.

For more information, go to www.lpac.org.

