Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Go Public with Relationship

Puppy love, Italian style. January 30, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd have captured the public imagination with their budding relationship — and she’s finally taken the match-up public on Instagram. The most-followed woman in the world shared a video of her new beau chilling on a boat in Italy. The black-and-white clip doesn’t reveal much about their vacation, but it’s unmistakably Abel Tesfaye.

Related: Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music ‘Wack’

News outlets have recently published photos of Seleeknd in Florence, seeing the sights and enjoying some quality time. It’s Gomez’ own post that seals the deal: We’ll take the heart-eye emoji as a resounding new-love announcement.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live