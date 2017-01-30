Kings Reveal Announcer Bob Miller Suffered Mild Stroke Saturday

January 30, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Bob Miller, Hockey, Kings, NHL, Stroke

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  The Los Angeles Kings revealed Sunday that announcer Bob Miller was hospitalized with a stroke on Saturday, hours before he was scheduled to work a live broadcast of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition from Staples Center.

“Bob Miller suffered a mild stroke on Saturday and was admitted to USC Keck Hospital, where he currently remains,” the Kings said in a written statement. “He is under the care of a team of specialized physicians. He is doing well and is in good spirits.”

The 78-year-old Miller has been the voice of the Kings since 1973, and is a member of the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

A press box at Staples Center is named after Miller.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live