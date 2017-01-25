Where To Get Valentine’s Day Flowers In Los Angeles

Duran’s Flowers
315 S. Arroyo Parkway
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 405-0048
www.duransflowers.com
When you want an exquisite bouquet for your loved one, Duran’s Flowers is the flower shop for you. For Valentine’s Day, Duran’s Flowers will deliver your arrangements anywhere in Pasadena. Want something special? Call up the shop and its floral experts will help you create a custom design, where you can set the price, the color palette and flower choice. If you see something you like in a magazine or at someone’s home, Duran’s welcomes your ideas and you can upload the photo for the floral designers to see. This Valentine’s Day, say “I love you” with the Mini Pave featuring roses and hydrangea or the Open Heart, which consists of roses, hydrangea and ranunculus.
Brad Larsen Florals
55 W. Green St.
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 792-6167
www.bradlarsenflorals.com
The designing studio at Brad Larsen Florals will create a Valentine’s Day arrangement that will make an impression on your recipient. The full-service flower shop brings an element of artistic flair in floral design that will complement your Valentine’s office or home. Going one step further in its creations, Brad Larsen Florals’ artistic team utilizes our natural surroundings by incorporating plants as well flowers in season. Both the lavender and fuchsia dendrobium orchids and the ultimate rose bouquet are perfect choices for the holiday of love.
Dellarobbia Design Studio & Flower Market
1448 19th St.
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 829-3337
www.dellarobbia.homestead.com
Known for fusing together exotic flowers to create exquisite floral designs, Dellarobbia Design Studio & Flower Market crafts elegant arrangements. Combining the grace of roses from both Ecuador and Holland, striking Thailand orchids and gorgeous hydrangeas with vibrant calla lilies from New Zealand, Dellarobbia Design Studio & Flower Market will deliver one-of-a-kind designs that will wow your Valentine. Located in Santa Monica, the floral studio also incorporates the aromatic lilies and garden roses that are signature flowers in Southern California. Dellarobbia Design Studio & Flower Market will deliver to Santa Monica and anywhere in West Los Angeles for a delivery charge starting at $10. Get your Valentine’s Day orders in – call the flower shop before noon for same-day delivery.
Muguet Florist
421 N. Rodeo Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 9021
(310) 248-2611
www.muguetflowers.com
Do something special for Valentine’s Day and give the gift of landscaping or creating an outdoor oasis filled with color and texture. Muguet Florist will come to your Valentine’s home or office and fashion designs that will make her the envy of all of her friends. In addition, the flower shop will deliver seasonal florals including roses and orchids. The store is open between 9am and 6pm and to ensure on-time delivery, call for details on the schedule. Orders should be placed at least one day in advance to ensure Valentine’s Day arrival.
Mulberry Row
13327 Ventura Blvd.
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-8285
www.mulberryrowfloral.com
For a romantic Valentine’s Day weekend, call Mulberry Row and commission the designers to create a starry-eyed design. Using fresh-cut flowers in each arrangement, Mulberry Row provides a fragrant gift that will set the tone for your special evening. Mulberry Row will also blend gift items into each arrangement including candles and vintage items. Looking to pop the question? Mulberry Row will find a way to make your dream come true by creating a design featuring any jewelry of your choice.
