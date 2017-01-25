Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Amanda Wicks

Lady Gaga’s frequent collaborator Tony Bennett will be involved in her really expensive Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi confirmed today (January 25th).

Related: Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance will be Really Expensive

Gaga was on hand to serenade Bennett for his 90th birthday party and now it looks as though he’ll return the favor in his own way. “In the 10 seconds before the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, the brand will countdown to Lady Gaga’s epic performance with an unforgettable lead-in featuring legendary singer Tony Bennett. PepsiCo’s Creators League Studio produced the lead-in,” the company said in a press release.

Gaga and Bennett have been fast friends ever since she collaborated with him on a song for his Duets II album in 2011. They later followed with their own album Cheek to Cheek, and are reportedly working on a follow-up to be released soon.

Super Bowl halftime performances are famous for their special guests, who else Gaga is planning to bring out remains a mystery.