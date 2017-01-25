Texas Radio Station Bans Madonna Over Trump Comments

By Hayden Wright

Madonna has spent more than three decades ruffling feathers and rubbing sections of our society the wrong way. In the wake of Donald Trump’s election, she’s assumed an outspoken posture against the president—delivering one of the spiciest speeches at Saturday’s Women’s March activities. The Queen of Pop confessed that she’d thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” and a Texas radio station is not having it.

“Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism,” said general manager Terry Thomas. “It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

For her part, Madonna said her quotes were taken “wildly out of context” and that she has the right to forcefully object to Trump’s policies and positions.

“I am not a violent person,” she wrote on Instagram. “I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”