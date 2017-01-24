See The Full List Of 2017 Oscar Nominations

By Sarah Carroll

The nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced earlier this morning.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the broadcast, which airs live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26 at 5pm PT.

The critically-acclaimed La La Land earned a whopping 14 nods, tying the record with Titanic and All About Eve.

Check out the entire list below:

Picture “Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” Directing Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” Actor in a leading role Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences” Actor in a supporting role Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals” Actress in a leading role: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” Actress in a supporting role