Recap: LIVE From ‘The New Edition Story’ Red Carpet Premiere

by Paul & Teresa Lowe

In a week in which the R&B group ‘New Edition’ receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, members also celebrate the premiere of a biopic chronicling their celebrated rise to fame.

From the opening scene of the three part BET mini-series, you’re taken to a Bobby Brown concert, as you’re also given a glimpse of a group rivalry (‘Bell, Biv, DeVoe’) happening directly off stage. What unfolds is a wild ride and a rather engaging tale of how five adolescent boys from Boston’s Orchard Park projects came together in the late 1970’s forming ‘New Edition.’

Elements of New Edition’s saga is sadly familiar in show business. The well chosen cast of veteran actors and newcomers give really wonderful performances. What’s also cool about the mini-series is the great music – complete versions of the group’s songs. Whether you’re a fan or not the mini series is great television!

Executive Producer Jesse Collins and members of ‘New Edition,’ present at the red carpet premiere at Paramount Studios Los Angeles, say they’re pleased to finally share with fans what’s termed “the real truth and tense dynamics” of Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Rick Bell, Ronnie DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. What’s revealed are the joys, heartbreaks, near financial ruin but most of all a forever bond of brotherhood.

‘The New Edition Story‘ airs January 24th, 25th, and 26th, on BET at 9pm.