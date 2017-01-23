Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

By Hayden Wright

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are two enduring icons with GRAMMY Awards, raspy timbres and broad pop catalogs. They’ll share a stage this summer on a joint U.S. tour, beginning July 6 in Hollywood, Florida. The two will appear on Watch What Happens Live, the Today Show and Access Hollywood this week to promote the tour, and tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.

Related: Cyndi Lauper and James Corden Duet on ‘Girls Just Want Equal Funds’

The tour is bound to deliver some interesting collaborations from the pop icons who haven’t stopped challenging themselves.

Here’s a full list of dates:

July 6 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Casino

July 8 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

July 9 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 14 – Bangor, Maine@ Darlings Waterfront Pavilion

July 15 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 18 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

July 19 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 29 – Rochester, N.Y. @ CMAC PAC

Aug. 1 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater

Aug. 4 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 5 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Dallas, Texas @ Verizon Theater

Aug.12 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land