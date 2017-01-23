An Adventure Awaits: An RV Getaway to Joshua Tree National Park (In a Thor Gemini 23TB)

By Paul & Teresa Lowe

Few places in the nation offer a more diverse landscape than California for vacation getaways. If you’ve not yet done so there is perhaps no better way to experience the golden state, and especially to enjoy Joshua Tree National Park, than in a motor coach.

PHOTOS: An RV Getaway to Joshua Tree National Park (In a Thor Gemini 23TB)

The spectacular park is located within the community of Twentynine Palms. This desert is quite a majestic spot to get an eyeful of panoramic rugged massive rock formations and a canopy of stars at night. Another treat for park visitors are the occasional glimpses of small desert creatures plus the oddly shaped desert trees that seem almost other worldly. For those who enjoy an RV vacation experience, full service RV resorts surround the park.

Why would anyone buy or rent an RUV to trek through the desert? An answer heard often from campers is that they do so to have their own hotel room, cutting lodging and dinning costs and to feast on the freedom of just exploring.

What’s an RUV?

It’s bigger than a mini van but smaller than a Class A motor coach. The folks at Thor Motorcoach Company in Indiana have designed the road worthy Gemini 23 TB RUV with couples and small families in mind. The 23 feet long Recreational Utility Vehicle gets an impressive 16 miles to the gallon and is rather easy to maneuver with driving assist cameras.

There’s quite a lot of interior living and slide out sleeping space for at least 4 people comfortably, a lavatory, a shower, tank-less water heater, stove, TV’s and satellite connections along with big tinted windows to take in the views.

One additional feature campers like Debbie and Carl from Fresno raved about is that if you’re a newbie to RV life, this model Gemini 23 TB RUV is sized just right to park at the local grocery store.

Campers say as the country celebrates 100 years of the National Parks System, why not let your imagination have fun and sense of adventure run free.