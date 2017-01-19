Winners List For The People’s Choice Awards

January 19, 2017 11:13 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It was a big night Wednesday for the family-friendly animated adventure “Finding Dory” and the decidedly more adult-themed superhero movie “Deadpool” at tonight’s People’s Choice Awards.

“Finding Dory” was named favorite movie and favorite family movie, while “Deadpool” was named favorite action movie and star Ryan Reynolds took home an award for favorite movie actor.

Britney Spears took home three awards in the music categories — favorite female artist, favorite pop artist and favorite social media celebrity — along with one for favorite comedic collaboration, which she shared with Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres became the most decorated artist in the 47-year history of the awards, winning three tonight for a lifetime total of 20.

In the television categories, “Outlander” was named favorite show; “The Big Bang Theory” was named favorite network comedy; and “Grey’s Anatomy” was named favorite network drama.

The awards were presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

