Morris Day and The Time to Perform at the Saban Theater

January 19, 2017 1:27 PM By Bill Dudley

R&B legends Morris Day and The Time are at the Saban Theater TONIGHT, January 19!

In high school, in Minneapolis, Morris got good grades from music fans, as he was in a band with both Prince, and Andre Cymone. His mother was the band’s manager of Grand Central, later changed to Champagne.  The great flavor of his music later became The Time, minus Prince, around 1981.

Morris appeared in both of Prince’s feature films Purple Rain, and Graffitti Bridge. While Prince branched out on his own career, also producing Vanity 6/Appolonia 6, Sheila E. and others, Morris also had his own girl band the Day Z’s.

Day tried to retire from the music business in the 1990’s, but just couldn’t do it. The Time has had surprisingly few lineup changes for a group that is now 35 years in. At least 5 longtime members will join Morris Day TONITE at the Saban Theater, “where music meets soul” in Beverly Hills.

Get your tickets here.

More from Bill Dudley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live