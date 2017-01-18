West Coast Rents Hit A New High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The rent is too damn high – again.

Rents hit a new multiyear high in December as limited supply and high demand pushed costs higher, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday.

Rents rose 4 percent – the strongest yearly gain since December 2007, the month the Great Recession began – compared to December 2015, according to the department.

Particularly on the West Coast, rents are appreciating at a high pace. The largest increases included 9 percent in Long Beach and 7.9 percent in Riverside.