3 Storms Expected To Strike Southern California This Week

January 18, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: NWS, Rain, Snow, Storms

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The first of three Pacific storms expected to strike the Southland this week was heading for the region Wednesday.

Strong winds are expected to play a factor in the weather events.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in the Antelope Valley from noon until noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong gusts could make it difficult to drive on the 14 Freeway and Pearblossom Highway.

Meteorologists say conditions will be considerably more onerous in the San Gabriel Mountains due to snowfall and fierce winds.

A winter weather advisory will be in force in the mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 10 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Mountain roads that could be affected by the storm include Highway 33 in Ventura County and I-5 and the Antelope Valley Freeway in Los Angeles County.

Along the coast, high surf is expected Thursday through Monday, posing a danger to beachgoers and operators of small boats.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live