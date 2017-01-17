The WAVE’s Dave Caprita to Appear on Fox’s “New Girl”

January 17, 2017 2:16 PM

Booking a part on a network series is tough enough.  But to join a cast like the folks from New Girl for a little fun is a rare event.  

The WAVE’s on air host Dave Caprita  jumped in as Aly’s dad (actress Nasim Pedrad) and (possible??) future father in law of Winston (actor Lamorne Morris) in an episode called “The Hike” appearing on Fox Tuesday, January 24 at 8pm. 

As they say, you never know what they edited out or left in, but it should be a lot of fun for WAVE listeners to see Dave joining the gang.

