Free L.A. Museums For One Whole Day

by Crystal Zahler

Get ready to immerse yourself in art, culture, history and much more, because this month L.A. is having a full day of free museums!

Sunday, January 29th is the special day where over 30 museums in L.A. will be allowing people, free of charge.

From The Broad and Getty Villa to the Annenberg Space for Photography and the Descanso Gardens, there are great options for everyone!

Just remember general admission is what is free (thanks to a partnership with Metro), but special exhibits and parking aren’t included.

Click here to find out more info about participating museums!