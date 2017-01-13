Weekend Events To Honor Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr.

January 13, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: los angeles, Martin Luther King Jr., MLK

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Slain civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered this weekend with a variety of celebrations.

The 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace & Unity Parade and Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street in Long Beach.

The theme of the parade is “Love & Forgiveness,” and 85 entries will be part of the parade, according to Councilman Dee Andrews. Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, Long Beach Fire Department Chief Mike DuRee and Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud are among the grand marshals.

A celebration will follow from noon to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where Klymaxx featuring Cheryl Coolie will be the featured musical performer.

The eighth annual Dream Games will also start Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Westwood Sports, with a speaking ceremony set for 12:30 p.m.

Children from eight Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks facilities will play basketball on combined teams in an effort to learn that differences in ethnic heritage, socioeconomics, and religious beliefs all disappear once games begin, according to department General Manager Michael A. Shull.

In West Hollywood, volunteers are being recruited for a day of service at West Hollywood Elementary School. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and will work on beautifying the campus, with work including landscaping and painting between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Lunch and a commemorative T-shirt will be provided.

Registration is required for the MLK Day Of Service and can be made by emailing wehovcorps@gmail.com or calling (323) 848-6885.

