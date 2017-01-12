President Obama Gives His Last Interview To ’60 Minutes’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS announced Wednesday that President Barack Obama will appear in his last presidential interview on network television on Sunday.

The special “60 Minutes: broadcast is entitled “Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House,” (7-8 p.m. PT)

The President chose to return to “60 Minutes” for one last interview. Obama was profiled by Steve Kroft two years prior to his election and Kroft has profiled the president several times since.

Kroft interviewed the president this week at the White House and discussed a wide array of topics including President-elect Donald Trump, Obama’s legacy and his triumphs while in office.

The special will also feature segments of other Obama interviews with “60 Minutes” where he addressed his historic election, his first two months in office, the fight to get the Affordable Care Act passed, killing Osama bin Laden in 2011 and the Democrats losses in the 20910 midterms.