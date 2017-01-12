President Obama Gives His Last Interview To ’60 Minutes’

January 12, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: 60 Minutes, President Obama

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)   —   CBS announced Wednesday that President Barack Obama will appear in his last presidential interview on network television on Sunday.

The special “60 Minutes: broadcast is entitled “Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House,” (7-8 p.m. PT)

The President chose to return to “60 Minutes” for one last interview. Obama was profiled by Steve Kroft two years prior to his election and Kroft has profiled the president several times since.

Kroft  interviewed the president this week at the White House and discussed a wide array of topics including President-elect Donald Trump, Obama’s legacy and his triumphs while in office.

The special will also feature segments of other Obama interviews with “60 Minutes” where he addressed his historic election, his first two months in office, the fight to get the Affordable Care Act passed, killing Osama bin Laden in 2011 and the Democrats losses in the 20910 midterms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live