Pomona Artist Suspected In ‘Hollyweed’ Prank Surrenders To Police

January 10, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: HOLLYWeeD, Hollywood Sign, Zachary Cole Fernandez

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A local artist who says he altered the iconic Hollywood sign voluntarily surrendered to police Monday, officials said.

Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, was booked on suspicion of trespassing and was released on $1,000 bail around 2:40 p.m., according to jail records.

Fernandez last week took credit on social media for the stunt.

Police say a trespass occurred at the base of the sign in the Hollywood Hills during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

Although the sign was not damaged, several letters were wrapped with tarps, which briefly changed the sign’s appearance to read “Hollyweed.”

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live