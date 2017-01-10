Pomona Artist Suspected In ‘Hollyweed’ Prank Surrenders To Police

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A local artist who says he altered the iconic Hollywood sign voluntarily surrendered to police Monday, officials said.

Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, was booked on suspicion of trespassing and was released on $1,000 bail around 2:40 p.m., according to jail records.

Fernandez last week took credit on social media for the stunt.

Police say a trespass occurred at the base of the sign in the Hollywood Hills during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

Although the sign was not damaged, several letters were wrapped with tarps, which briefly changed the sign’s appearance to read “Hollyweed.”

