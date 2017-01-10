LA Chosen As Home For New George Lucas Museum

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Filmmaker George Lucas will build his Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Mayor’s Office announced the decision Tuesday on its website. The museum is expected to be constructed in Exposition Park, located just south of the University of Southern California.

“I believed in the vision for the Lucas Museum, and we went after it with everything we have — because I know that L.A. is the ideal place for making sure that it touches the widest possible audience,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

Both L.A. and San Francisco were vying for the museum. L.A. offered Lucas seven acres of land, which is currently a parking lot on Vermont Avenue. That site is nestled near the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, and west of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

San Francisco was looking to build the museum on Treasure Island.

