Artists Remember David Bowie on One-Year Anniversary of his Death

By Annie Reuter

One year ago, David Bowie lost his quiet battle with cancer. On the one-year anniversary of his death on January 10, friends, family and fellow artists pay tribute to the music legend.

A tribute concert was held in London over the weekend by Gary Oldman with guests Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot, UK Synthpop act La Roux, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and members of Spandau Ballet. Meanwhile, additional shows are scheduled in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo.

Additionally, Bowie’s son Duncan Jones and wife Iman honored the Starman with personal messages on Twitter.

Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight. https://t.co/O4St8GJu6G —

Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 08, 2017

Meanwhile, longtime collaborator Brian Eno has shared several memories of his late friend via Twitter by posting old concert posters, article write-ups and more.

Gone But Never Forgotten: RIP David Bowie (January 8, 1947 - January 10, 2016) https://t.co/CLjcz5Es27 —

Brian Eno (@dark_shark) January 09, 2017

Bowie’s Facebook page also took part in the tribute by posting a beautiful career retrospective from Helen Green Art, who created a distinct animation referencing 28 images associated with each Bowie studio album. Watch it below.

Bowie passed away in 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his final album Blackstar.