Win Tickets To See Keith Sweat in Las Vegas

January 9, 2017 12:00 AM

All this week Deborah Howell gives you the chance to see “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” at The Flamingo Las Vegas!

Each day at 5pm, listen for Deborah to open the phone lines at 1-800-520-WAVE (9283), caller #9 will win two tickets to see KEITH SWEAT: LAST FOREVER plus an overnight stay and some spending money!

See “Keith Sweat: Last Forever,” January 17th through February 4th in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Keith’s triple-platinum album, “Make It Last Forever.” Tickets for all performances are available by visiting ticketmaster.com or just keep listening to 94.7 The WAVE to win yours for free!

Click here for contest rules.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live