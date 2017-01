List Of Winners Of 74th Annual Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Here is a complete list of winners of the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were presented at the Beverly Hilton.

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

— “Moonlight”

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

— “La La Land”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

— Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

— Emma Stone, “La La Land”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

— Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

— Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

— Viola Davis, “Fences”

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

— Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

— Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

BEST SCREENPLAY

— Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

— Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

BEST ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

— “Zootopia”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

— “City of Stars,” La La Land

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE MOTION PICTURE

— “Elle,” France

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

— “The Crown”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

— “Atlanta”

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

— Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

— Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED

SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED

SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

— Claire Foy, “The Crown”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED

SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED

SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

— Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

— Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”