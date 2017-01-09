Assemblyman Proposes Renaming Stretch Of 110 Freeway After Vin Scully

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An assemblyman is hoping to honor Vin Scully by putting the legendary broadcaster’s name on a local freeway.

The office of Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) announced a bill Monday a plan to change the name of part of the 110 Freeway near Dodger Stadium to the Vin Scully Freeway.

The freeway would be just the latest honor for Scully, who retired last year after 67 years in the Dodgers’ broadcast booth.

A street leading to Dodger Stadium was renamed in honor of Scully in April. Scully late last year was also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Along with his proposal to rename the stretch of pavement, Gomez also asked the California Department of Transportation for a cost estimate for the project.

The bill would seek to finance the new freeway signs through private donations.

Gomez is a noted Dodgers fan. He was reportedly absent from a floor session of the State Assembly two years ago while he attended an opening-day Dodgers game.