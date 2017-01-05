You Can Now Drink At Your Salon or Barbershop

By Alex D.

I’m literally sending this to my barber as I type hahah!

So, as of January 1st, when Assembly Bill 1322 went into effect, salons and barbershops are now allowed to serve wine and beer, granted that there’s no charge. So wait… we can drink (for free) while we get our hair done! Yasss, I feel like Queen B right now.

And the chain Drybar is all to thank!

They were pushing this bill from the beginning, saying that the serving of wine or beer to customers makes them feel more relaxed and at home, promoting less hostility and ultimately giving the hair stylist more of a creative work space.

And to be honest, after a few beers I’d probably tip them more than I would sober!

