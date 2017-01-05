Private Memorial Service To Be Held For Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A private memorial service will be held Thursday for legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher.

The family has not publicly released any details about the service, however, there are reports that it will be held at the compound where Reynolds and Fisher lived in Beverly Hills.

The mother-daughter duo will be buried at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Fisher is believed to have been cremated, but some of her ashes are expected to be buried alongside her Reynolds.

Fisher, 60, was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise. She died on Dec. 27 after suffering cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her 84-year-old mother was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance the following day. Reynolds died that afternoon from what her son described as a stroke.

On Saturday, HBO will air its documentary, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” about the pair. The network originally planned to air it in the spring, but moved it up after Reynolds’ death.