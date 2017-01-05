Ed Sheeran Debuts New Singles ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on The Hill’

January 5, 2017 9:18 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Ed Sheeran surprised fans today by releasing two new singles; “Shape of You” and “Castle on The Hill.”

“Shape of You” is the first official single from Sheeran’s third studio album, titled ÷ (pronounced divide). While “Shape of You” is a potential club banger about physical attraction between two people that meet at a club, “Castle on the Hill” is an upbeat sentimental track about Sheeran’s youth and his longing to be home and a return to innocence.

The songs are the first new music from the English singer/songwriter since 2014’s x (pronounced multiply) which sold over four million copies in the US alone. Both tracks are available via iTunes.

Check out the latest from Sheeran below via Spotify.

