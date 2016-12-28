Debbie Reynolds Reportedly Rushed To Hospital In Wake Of Carrie Fisher’s Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actress Debbie Reynolds was reportedly hospitalized Wednesday for a possible stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.

Fire officials would not immediately confirm the TMZ report and would only say that an ambulance crew responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of North Coldwater Canyon Drive in the Hollywood Hills in response to a “medical emergency

LAPD crews tended to a female patient at the address and transported her to a local hospital.

