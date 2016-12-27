‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

December 27, 2016 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, RIP 2016

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has passed away, her publicist announced Tuesday.

The 60-year-old actress was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher Through The Years

Her cause of death has not yet been released.

RELATED: 2016 Celebrity Deaths

Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated as it becomes available at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
Video Interviews
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live